Obituary for Rosie Anderson

Rosie Anderson, age 84, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Emerald Crest Augustana of Burnsville.
A private family graveside lead by Dr. Reverend Brent Parrish, will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, in Prior Lake.
Roselyn Mae was born on May 19, 1935, at the family farm in Spring Lake Township, MN. She was the daughter to Otto and Genevieve (Theis) Fahrenkamp. She attended school through the Eighth Grade. Rosie married Ronald Tessmer on July 27, 1951 and were blessed with five children, Herbert, Marjorie, Chuck, Laurie and Ronald.
As a family, they enjoyed visiting relatives, being outdoors and playing cards. Life was enriched for Rosie, when she became a grandma and great grandma. Rosie loved being active in their lives and spending quality time with each of them, especially at Christmas.
Rosie was an active member of the Prior Lake VFW and the Auxiliary. In earlier years, she served as the Auxiliary president and supported the weekly activities, especially hamburger night and bingo night. For many years, Rosie was employed at Conklin Company, in Shakopee. She loved walking and had a special place in her hearts for animals, particularly cats.
Rosie’s contagious smile and warm hugs welcomed those she met. Rosie was compassionate and always upbeat. Family was her biggest passion.
Forever loved and missed by sons, Herbert (Julie) Tessmer, Chuck (Sue) Tessmer, Ron Tessmer; daughters, Laurie Jackson, Marjorie (Charlie Ginsky) Holtan; Grandchildren, Stacey (Dane) Tessmer, Cathy (Chris) Cooper, Teri Griffin, Tracy (Bryan) Wilde, Jeremiah (Ashley) Holtan; great grandchildren, Alexis, Hailey, Brooklyn, Bronson, Jameson, Colby, Caydice, Cai, Merrick, Oakley, Savannah; sisters, Hazel (Marvin) Schumann, Glorene Novak, Beverly Groth, Cheryl (Clayton) Thomas; many relatives and friends.
There to greet Rosie home in heaven are her parents, Otto Fahrenkamp and Genevieve Fahrenkamp and brothers-in-law, Joe Novak and James Groth.
