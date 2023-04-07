Obituary for Ross T. Wittnebel

Ross Tyler Wittnebel, age 29, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his family’s lake cabin in South Haven, MN.
A Celebration of Ross’s Life will be held on Friday, April 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Ross was born July 23, 1993 in Maplewood, MN, to Gary and Jennifer (Adams) Wittnebel, one of three children. Ross attended Chaska High School and earned a degree at Summit Academy in Minneapolis in Carpentry. He was a self-employed carpenter and was very handy and an excellent problem-solver. He enjoyed video games, snowboarding, painting and was very creative and artistic.
Survivors include his parents, Gary and Jennifer Wittnebel of Chaska; fiancee, Kaitlyn Stroeing of Chaska; siblings, Blake of Cokato and Kady of Chaska; two special nephew, Jaxson and Aiden; grandfather, Bud Adams of Sioux Falls, SD; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.