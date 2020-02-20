Obituary for Ross W. Gabriel

Ross Wendell Gabriel, age 77, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Ross was born October 19, 1942 in Fargo, ND, to Ross L. and Clara H. (Dreier) Gabriel, one of three children. Ross graduated from Moorhead High School in Moorhead, MN, and also from Moorhead State University. He received his Masters in Art at Mankato State University. He was a resident of Chaska since 1977 and was an Art teacher at Chaska High School for over 35 years. He also was a National Dog Show Judge and was on the board of Helping Paws. He loved his family, his dogs and art.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sisters, Elizabeth (Joseph) Venes of Warrenton, VA, Lavonne Anderson of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews, Michelle Ertter of West Virginia, Julie Swenson of Arlington, VA, David Anderson of Eagan, Mark Anderson of River Falls, WI; other relatives and friends.
