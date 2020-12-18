Obituary for Roxanne J. Haines-Murman

Roxanne J. Haines-Murman, Wakinyan Tawacin Tanka Win (Big Heart Thunder Woman), age 81, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Prior Lake, MN, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Prior Lake at her home.
Roxanne was born in Pipestone, MN, on July 18, 1939, the daughter of Warner and Margaret (Larson) Nordgren.
Roxanne loved to sing karaoke, especially at Nye’s Polonaise Room in NE Mpls, and more recently at T.J. Hooligan's in Prior Lake. She liked to gamble, travel, cruises, and go to her houses in Arizona and California. She also loved Christmas season. But most of all, Roxanne loved her family. She had limitations, but they didn't slow her down!
Roxanne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Murman; sons, Jim Pruett II and Darin Haines; parents, Warner and Margaret (Larson) Nordgren. She is survived by her three daughters, Chelly (Steve) Cloutier, Darsi (Tony) Webster, Sheila (Anthony Jordan) Mitchell; Jim’s fiancée, Deb Bodan; 13 grandchildren, Tanya, Neal, Nick and Noah, Treasure and Dani, Jeramia and Lavett, Fawnette, Jomar, Jorelle, Shenelle and Jessica; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Traditional All Night Wake will be held after 5 p.m. Monday December 21, at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW, Prior Lake. Because of Covid, the family will hold a Private family Funeral Service, Tuesday December 22, at 11 a.m. Friends and family can watch the livestreaming at the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Janice Bad Moccasin and Gene Thin Elk will officiate. Pallbearers are Steve Cloutier, Adam Schunk, Jorelle Haines, Jeramia Haines-Carlson, Joe Mitchell and Tony Webster. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
