Obituary for Roy W. Larson Jr.

Roy William Larson Jr., age 92, of Chaska, formerly of Glencoe, Edina and Minnetonka, died peacefully with his sons by his side, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: www.animalhumanesociety.org.
Roy was born on January 7, 1930 at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School in 1947. He enlisted in the US Army in January 1951, served 13 months in Korea and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class during his three years of service. He graduated from the University of Minnesota (BBA) in 1959 and during his working career was employed at Honeywell, Control Data and Toro Manufacturing. He served as a court-appointed conservator in McLeod County from 2004 to his death.
Roy a computer programmer and accountant, enjoyed home projects, cribbage, fishing, and his computer. His dog Lily was his lifelong companion.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn (2015), parents, Roy Sr. and Bessie, sisters, Bettyrae Lawrence and Beverly Donnell.
Survivors include his sons, Eric (Ellen) Larson of Chaska, Steven (Ellen) Larson of Burnsville; grandchildren, Nicholas (Aly) Larson, Lucas (Taylor) Larson, Kristen (Pete Simpkins) Larson, Katelynn Larson; great grandson, Charles Larson; brother-in-law, Gordon Harms; other relatives and friends.
