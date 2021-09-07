Obituary for Royal Nelson

Royal Nelson, age 79, of Prior Lake and Remer, MN, passed peacefully September 1, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, September 9 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church, 1026 E 205th St, Jordan. Interment at Concord Hill Cemetery, military honors will be provided by the Prior Lake Honor Guard.
Royal Charles Nelson was born on December 21, 1941, in Pine City, MN. He grew up in various cities before moving to Jordan, at the age of 16. Royal graduated from Jordan High School in 1959, active in baseball and basketball. On January 1, 1960, he joined the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps School. On June 25, 1960, Royal married Kathleen Emilie McDonald. The newlyweds moved to Waukegan, IL, where he worked at the Great Lakes Hospital, as a medical tech. In 1962, Royal was ordered to move to Long Beach, CA to work on the USS Guadalupe Ship A032 Auxiliary Oiler, as a medic. He was discharged from the Navy on January 4, 1964.
Royal and Kathy moved back to Minnesota in 1964. Over the years, he worked at Owens Illinois in Shakopee, Menasha Corp in Lakeville and later worked selling ink for BASF and INX, where he was a top salesman. Royal and Kathy retired in 2008. He began his dream of retirement with having projects in woodworking, hunting and fishing. Royal managed two households weekly keeping up their Prior Lake home and Remer cabin. They had many friends at their cabin over the years to share the beauty of the great north woods. Royal loved ice fishing, boating, hunting and more than anything DANCING! He loved to spend time with friends and family.
Royal loved deeply and unconditionally. He is survived by his family, Rick Nelson and Lynn Meyers, Shelly Nelson, Paul and Kristi Nelson and three grandchildren, Andrew Schrader, Lauren Schrader and Sarah Schrader; girlfriend Carol Backman; sister, Joan Nelson and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by wife, Kathy; parents, Roy and Harriet Nelson and sister, Connie Beckstrand.
