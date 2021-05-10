Obituary for Ruby "Diane" Antonsen

Ruby "Diane" Antonsen, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021, at the age of 83.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma. Due to covid, a private family interment will be held. Dianes family is hoping to have a celebration in honor of Dianes life at a later date. Cards and condolences can be sent to Dianes family c/o Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation; 104 First Street West; Jordan, MN 55352.
On July 18, 1937, Ruby Diane Fabre was born to parents, Leroy and Gertrude (Christensen) Fabre. Diane loved growing up on the family farm with her brother Wimp. She developed a strong work ethic with an independence that served her well throughout her life. As a little girl, she liked canning cherries. Diane would always hide a few in her clothes so she could have a little treat when her chores were done.
Diane loved growing up in the small town of Waubun. After graduating from high school, Diane attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. She completed her nursing degree and became a registered nurse.
Nursing school also led Diane to the love of her life, Peter Antonsen. Diane was rooming with Peters sister Margaret. One day, Diane went home with Margaret; she met Peter and the rest was history. Diane and Peter were married on September 25, 1959. They settled in Prior Lake to raise their daughters, Kathleen and Kristen.
Diane was a natural-born caregiver. This made her a wonderful mother/grandmother and an exceptional nurse. Diane had a special gift for taking care of babies. It was often said that she had the magic touch. She spent many decades working in the family/birth unit at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
In retirement, Diane was able to focus most of her time on her family. She loved spoiling the grandkids. Diane was also a fabulous cook. The entire family loved her famous chocolate chip cookies! Diane took frequent shopping trips with her dear friend Glory. She and Pete also enjoyed traveling to Branson with family and friends. When they moved into New Perspectives Senior Living, Diane and Pete made even more friends and truly felt like valuable members of the community.
Throughout her life, Diane was always self-sufficient and a hard worker. She was kind, loving and the ultimate caregiver. She will always be remembered by her loving family.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Kristen (Todd Norton) Antonsen; granddaughters, Jade (Tommy Fransen) Norton, Madison Norton and Sabrina Norton; sister-in-law, Marjorie Fabre.
Diane was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Peter Antonsen; daughter, Kathleen Antonsen; infant sons, John Fabre Antonsen and James Fabre Antonsen; parents, Gertrude and Leroy Fabre; brother, Loren "Wimp" Fabre.
