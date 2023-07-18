Obituary for Ruby J. Beebe

Ruby Janet Beebe, September 20, 1938 to July 1, 2023, Chanhassen. Ruby was born on September 20, 1938 to Rollo Lloyd and Vernia Clothiel (nee Frey) Beebe in Stillwater.
She is preceded in death by her parents, partner Jean Gilligan, and seven siblings: Irma Murial Rudd (Raymond), Lois Clothiel Hendrickson (Mason), Shirley Jewel Ensign (Ray), Robert Herman Beebe (Dolores), Marvel Jean Jackson (Hollis), James Russell Hoyt Beebe (Arlene), Rollo Frey Beebe (Iona), and her pet dog Roxie.
She is survived by sisters-in-law Arlene and Iona (ex), many nieces and nephews, their spouses, children and grandchildren.
Ruby had a long career in administration and accounting before retiring. She was an avid baseball fan and played softball for many years. A horse-racing enthusiast, she co-owned different racehorses. She enjoyed growing tomatoes, cooking, collecting figurines, and going to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and spent hours researching her family's genealogy. We will miss her wry humor.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen on Wednesday, August 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at a later date in Britt, IA. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charities: Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org), Heifer International (www.heifer.org), and Peace and Hope International (www.peaceandhopeinternational.org).
