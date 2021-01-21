Obituary for Ruth D. Huss

Ruth Doris (Schmitt) Huss, age 96, of Chaska, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her home in Chaska.
Ruth was born in Evanston, IL on July 5, 1924, the daughter of Alois and Anna (Schmitt) Schmitt. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Academy in Mankato and attended college at St. Catherines for a little over a year. On November 13th, 1947, she was joined in marriage to Harold Huss in Shakopee and they welcomed five children into the family.
She was an extraordinary woman who was smart, financially savvy, and the glue who held not only her family together but who also in her role as a career woman when many did not work outside of the home. She joined Stern Rubber Company at its beginning, as the office/business manager when it was opened in 1969 and she remained in that role until her retirement at the age of 62. When Sterns moved from Savage to Staples, MN, she created many new friendships, helped her son run their bowling alley and fine dining restaurant where she would be the hostess, bus tables, run the dishwasher and hand out bowling shoes when she was not playing on her bowling league! She loved a good game of Bridge and spent many hours playing cards regularly with her friends. She also was an active volunteer at the Staples Public Library where she used her writing skills to write a weekly article on library events for the Staples World newspaper. When she was in her 50s she took a college psychology class at St. Catherines on weekends, just to prove to herself that she could do it!
She was a devout member of the former St. Marys church in Shakopee until she moved to Chaska. But most of all, she loved her family and in her later years, she always looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had the joy of having her sister Beverly as her best friend for nine decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Anna; her son, Gregory; her former husband, Harold; her grandson-in-law, Bill Groby; and her granddaughter, Jessica Rein.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Stephen (Paula) Huss of St. Anthony, David (Lee) Huss of Shakopee, Michael (Mary) Huss of Wyoming, MN, Patricia (Ken) Sheveland of Chaska; 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren who brought a smile to her face each time she saw them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 21 at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark. A recording of the service can be found on McNearney-Schmidt website. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mankato.
