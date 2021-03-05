Obituary for Ruth E. (Jernander) Pass

Ruth Elizabeth (Jernander) Pass, age 92, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.gachaska.org – click on live masses.
Ruth was born April 3, 1928 in Chaska, to Max and Elizabeth (Manseck) Rein. She graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic High School, Chaska, in 1946. She worked for Chaska Drug, American Crystal Sugar during the sugar beet campaign and Ramsland Drug. She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, life member of the Chaska VFW Auxiliary (joining in 1951) and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 17 years and also at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. On June 15, 1948 she married Vincent Jernander. They had 7 children. After Vincent’ death in 1978, she married Anthony Pass in 1979. She loved her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed her friends, playing cards and dancing.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands, Vincent Jernander and Anthony Pass; parents, brothers, Robert Rein and Arthur Peters and sister, Hildegarde Myskevitz.
Survivors include her loving children, Lynn (Rick) Morneau of Chaska, Nancy Jernander of Victoria, Christine Jernander of Chaska, Mary Jernander of Shakopee, David (Renee) Jernander of Prior Lake, Steven Jernander of Watertown, Michael (Linda) Jernander of Chaska; step children, Steven, Dwight, Denice (Charles) Vaughn; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Nicole, Ryan and Emily; nieces, Marlene Paal, Joan (Rick) Coutts, Shirley Lockwood and Mary (Gary) Frey; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.