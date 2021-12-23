Obituary for Ruth Hoofhower

Ruth Hoofhower, age 94, of Belle Plaine, entered eternal peace on Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at Oak Terrace Senior Living, in Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Second Street East, Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside. Ruth will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Ruth Theresa was born on December 14, 1927, to Nicholas and Clara (Ruppert) Lambrecht. Born and raised on the farm, located in river bottoms of St. Lawrence Township, she was the second of four children. Ruth and siblings, Harold, Dorothy, and Mary Ann worked hard on the family farm. They all had their chores, with one of Ruth’s tasks of chopping wood for the home. As a young girl, Ruth recalls teaming up with her father trapping animals. Nick trapped the water, while Ruth trapped the land.
After graduating from the eighth grade at St. John’s Catholic School, Ruth returned to the farm helping the family. She eventually married Sylvester Gansen on February 11, 1947. They were together 15 years before Sylvester passed from cancer. Ruth found love again and married Roman Charles Hoofhower on June 27, 1964, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They settled down on a farm in Belle Plaine. Ruth continued working side by side with Roman tending to the animals, butchering, milking cows and working the land.
Ruth was always busy. She loved making cookies, being outdoors, working in the gardens and the simple country life. Ruth and Roman enjoyed being involved in the Scott Carver Threshers for decades. She took great pride in helping in the kitchen, demonstrating activities, and decorating the homes. When Ruth wasn’t tending to the family chores, she also worked as a bartender for Ruppert’s Bar and for over 17 years at Clancy’s Bar and Pizza Parlor. Ruth loved growing grapes and turning them into delicious wine and jelly. She was making her last batch the day before Ruth broke her hip. She looked forward each fall to deer hunting season, in hopes of tagging a big buck. Ruth loved her dog Buddy, playing bingo, playing cards and dancing to polka and old-time country music, back in the day.
An amazing and supportive sister, Ruth was also dedicated to her faith. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Ruth was hardworking, compassionate and a caring wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Ruth never had any children but had many close relationships with her nieces and nephews. Ruth was full of spirit and would never back down.
Ruth will be forever missed and loved by sisters, Dorothy Jelen, Mary Ann Bauer; sister-in-law, Maddie Lambrecht; countless nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Greeting Ruth in eternal peace are her husbands, Sylvester and Roman; parents, Nick and Clara; brother, Harold Lambrecht; brothers-in-law, Al Jelen and Cletus Bauer.
