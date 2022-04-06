Obituary for Ruth "June" Swenson Griepp

Ruth “June” Swenson Griepp, age 81, of Prior Lake, passed away in her home on January 30, 2022.
A celebration of June’s life is at 11:30 a.m. on April 23, at Prior Lake Baptist Church, 5690 Credit River Rd SE, Prior Lake. Public visitation is from 9:30 to 11:20 a.m. prior to services.
Born on June 21, 1940, June lived an amazing life full of love, beauty, kindness, generosity and talent. She was gracious, creative and adored by all.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Jeffrey Swenson, Julie (Gary) Parks, and John Swenson; step-children, Cheryl (Dan) Jorgenson, Darrell Griepp, and Craig (Judi) Griepp; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; sibling, Muriel Botkin; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
June is preceded in death by her husbands, Curtis Swenson and Arden Griepp; parents, John and Alice Redetzke; twin baby brother, James Redetzke; sister, Lorraine Anderson; and brother, Orville Redetzke.
