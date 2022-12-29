Obituary for Ruth M. Doerr

Ruth M. Doerr, age 98, of Marystown, MN, entered eternal life on Monday, December 26, 2022, at NorBella Senior Living in Prior Lake.
Ruth was born in Gettysburg, SD, on July 2, 1924, the daughter of Emil and Gertrude (Goebel) Gross. She was the 2nd of 12 children, they were known as the “Dirty Dozen”! Ruth was a school teacher in South Dakota when she met her husband-to-be, Francis P. “Fritz” Doerr. They married on October 7, 1946, during a blizzard and duck hunting season, in Gettysburg.
Ruth lived a faithful life, attending church every Sunday, or watched the livestream. She carried and prayed the rosary often. You could find a crucifix or pictures of Mary in all the rooms of her house. She also enjoyed gardening, canning pickles and making rhubarb jam and horseradish. Ruth also liked to read. Her family was very important to her, and when she could attend, she enjoyed her grandkid's events.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; son, Michael; siblings, Ray Gross, Dorothy Shawgo, Alma Norman, Shirley Heck, Mildred Thomas, Dick Gross, Yvonne Brown.
She will be deeply missed and always remembered by children, Linda (Ron) Noyce, David (Beth) Doerr, Patricia (Ron) Menke; grandchildren, Bryan Craig, Brett Craig, Tina Menke, Andy Menke, John Doerr, Joel Doerr, Jennifer Miller, Corisa Peterson, Kelly Anderson, Adria Dee, Cassandra Larson, Jessica Spong, Nicole Doerr, Kimberly Doerr; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Pudwill, Joyce Kobeski, Elaine ‘Dugger’ Storkson, and Judi Schneider; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, January 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., both at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee. Livestream will be available at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment St. Mary's of Marystown Catholic Cemetery.
