Obituary for Ruth M. Marxen

Ruth M. Marxen, a longtime resident of Jordan, entered eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She passed peacefully after receiving an anointment for the sick.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Ruth will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Father Neil Bakker will preside and Ruth’s grandchildren will act as urnbearers.
On July 7, 1926 in Jordan, Ruth was born to parents, Frank and Susan (Gregory) Sunder. The household primarily spoke German and it wasn’t until Ruth attended school that she learned English. She was raised on the family farm until her father passed away. Along with her mother and six siblings, the family moved into town.
Following her graduation from Jordan High School, Ruth began working at Woolworth’s in Minneapolis and later at the Edina Southdale location. Later in life, she waitressed at Wampach’s in Shakopee, Hazeltine Golf Course in Chaska, and the Riviera and the Dinner Theater in Chanhassen.
Ruth was married to Henry Marxen at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. This union was blessed with five children. Ruth was a loving and devoted mother. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her free time, Ruth enjoyed being with her family. She also spent time volunteering at the Minnesota Arboretum, gardening, and making macramé hangings. Ruth’s interest in watching and playing golf was spurred by her time at Hazeltine. She met many famous golfers, even receiving a kiss from Lee Trevino.
A kind and caring woman, Ruth is loved and missed by her children, Sandy (Dennis) Gronfor, Frank (Sue) Marxen, Sue Dodds; Mick (Jennifer) Marxen; son-in-law, Darryl Petsche; grandchildren, Kristoffer (Carol) Gronfor, Andrew Gronfor, Mikel (Jennifer) Gronfor, Jason (Cassie) Dodds, Sarah Mossberg; great-grandchildren, Amelia Gronfor, Mika Gronfor, Grace Mossberg, Christian Mossberg, Graham Dodds, Finley Dodds; sisters, Irene Bearson, Edith Sonsteby, Jane Nelson, Ellie Hentges; brother-in-law, Glenn Kerkow; other family and friends.
Ruth is greeted in Heaven by her daughter, Cindy Petsche; parents, Frank and Susan; sister, Mary Kerkow; brother, John (Jean) Sunder, brothers-in-law, Roy Bearson, Jim Sonsteby, Leo Nelson and Mel Hentges.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Jordan.