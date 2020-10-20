Obituary for Ruthe M. Enstad

Ruthe Marie Tollfeson Enstad, loving wife, mother, grandmother and amazing friend, age 75 of Prior Lake, passed away on October 15, 2020 with husband John beside her after a six year battle with Alzheimers disease at New Perspective Home, Prior Lake.
A time of gathering will be held Monday, October 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 27 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Ruthe will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery in Prior Lake. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed to charities in Ruthes memory by her family.
Friends and family who cant attend in-person are invited to stream the service at the following link: Ruthe Enstad Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 991 0908 1537 / Passcode: 236616)
Ruthe was born in Starbuck, MN in 1944 and after graduating salutatorian from her class in 1962 attended Concordia College, Moorhead, MN for one year. After a Rheumatic fever disease detour, she transferred to Fairview Nursing then Augsburg University, Minneapolis on a journey to be interrupted for a few years after meeting John Enstad at Augsburg and getting married in 1967. Three sons (Michael, Jason, and Andrew) were raised and during those years, along with husband John, helped launch the Lutheran Marriage Encounter program in Minnesota, including presenting and hosting multiple weekends. As the child raising phase matured, Ruthe resumed her academic studies at Australian National University in Canberra, Australia. Upon returning to the USA, Ruthe completed her undergraduate BA requirements at Metro State University and a Master of Arts in Woman Studies at Minnesota State University, Mankato in 1990. As part of the adjunct faculty Ruthe taught Woman's Studies at Minnesota State University, Mankato for seven years.
In addition to her academics, Ruthe did massage, had a house cleaning business and did lots of artistic projects. She was also involved at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran (SOLLC) by singing in the choir for years and started a womans support group for woman at SOLLC who had similar views on life as Ruthe.
Alzheimers robbed us of Ruthes amazing mind and magic in recent years, but memories are forever, and we will never forget her incredible smile and laugh.
We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to the New Perspective staff who lovingly cared for Ruthe—your kindness will always be appreciated.
Forever loved, Ruthe will be sadly missed by husband, John; sons, Michael (Tanya Skappel) Enstad, Jason (Kris) Enstad, Andrew (Patrick Gfroerer) Enstad; grandchildren, Cole Enstad, Hannah Enstad, Bri Skappel, Taylor Skappel, Keira Enstad, Ryan Enstad; siblings, David Tollefson, Luther (Marilee) Tollefson, Grace Meloeny; other relatives and friends.
Ruthe is greeted in Heaven by her grandson, Jake Enstad; parents, Alfred and Ruby Tollefson; sister-in-law, Aileen Tollefson and brother-in-law, Harry Meloeny.
