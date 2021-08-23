Obituary for Ryan H. Rief

Ryan H. Rief, age 32, of Chaska, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev. Mark Tewes was the officiant. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment at Zoar United Church of Christ Cemetery in Chaska. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Ryan Henry Rief was born November 23, 1988 in Minneapolis the son of Stephen and Connie (Buckentine) Rief.
Ryan was a diligent worker and dependable employee of KR Auto Repair. He enjoyed the work of an auto mechanic both on and off the job, spending his free time working on his Honda. He was well loved by his boss and employees. Ryan was also a loyal friend and a generous person, who always had a smile on his face. He was always lending a helping hand to those in need.
Above all, Ryan adored his daughters. They were the light of his life and everything he did was for them. His untimely departure from this world is heartbreaking but there is comfort in knowing Ryan will live on through his precious girls.
Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Collins and Ardis Rief; Henry Buckentine Jr., Donna Buckentine; aunts and uncles, Mike Rief, Cheryl Gruenhagen, Tim Rief, LuAnn Rief, Doug Kloos.
Ryan is survived by his loving family: daughters, Athena and Octavia; mother of his daughters, Samantha; parents, Stephen and Connie Rief of Chaska; sister, Rachel Rief and friend Mark; aunts and uncles, Grace Kloos, Collins Rief Jr., Chris Rief, Brenda (Chuck) Efta, Pat (Terry) Rief, Al Gruenhagen, Jerry (Ollie) Buckentine, Shirley (Doug) Waldvogel, Jim (Jenifer) Buckentine, Kari Welter; other relatives and friends.
