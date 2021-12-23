Obituary for Ryan J. Fox

Ryan James Fox, age 43, of Le Sueur, formerly of the Shakopee area, died suddenly at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be on Friday, January 7 at 4 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, visitation will be two hours prior the services. Rev. Jason Lang will be officiating.
Ryan was born on September 6, 1978 in Shakopee to James and Cherie (Larsen) Fox. He grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School in 1997. He worked many years detailing cars and most recently working at Shakopee Chevrolet. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking , sightseeing, darts, the Vikings and cars.
He is survived by his parents; Jim (Gail) Fox of Le Sueur; Cherie (Mike) Bullock of Montgomery; siblings; Lindsey (Shawn) Suter of Le Sueur and Tim (Christine) Fox of Watertown. He is also survived by his fiancé’ Alicia Bair of Le Sueur; grandfather, Robert (Shari) Larsen of Montgomery and grandfather, Ray Lachmiller of Lake Crystal; Joanne Harper of Montgomery; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Marcie Fox; Glenda Larsen and grandmother, Jean Lachmiller.