Obituary for Ryan P. Schroeder

Ryan P. Schroeder, age 41, of Babbitt, MN, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Ryan was born on March 17, 1981, the son of Rick and Denise (Boberg) Schroeder.
Ryan's greatest pride and joy was his three children, Lily, Mason and Nolan. He loved them with all his heart and soul. He had a special bond with them that made him a great dad. Ryan loved spending time at the family cabin in Akeley where he loved to fish, hunt and snowmobile. He loved to be outdoors, taking the dogs to the dog park, hiking, camping, and gardening. Ryan had a huge heart who loved helping people find their way in this world.
Ryan is survived by his children, Lily, Mason and Nolan and their mother, Kristal; parents, Rick and Denise; brother, Christopher (Jennifer); nieces and nephew, Emma, Dana and Thielen; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merlin and Donna Boberg, and Kenneth and Betty Schroeder.
Visitation Friday, October 28, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Interment Pleasant View Memorial Garden, Burnsville. Memorials preferred to National MS Society, or Children's MN Hospital-Minneapolis (hospital/cancer center).