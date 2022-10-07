Obituary for Ryan S. Rydberg

Ryan Scott Rydberg, age 40, of Carver, unexpectedly passed away of cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 10, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, with Pastor David Trautmann officiating. A social gathering hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A celebration of life will follow the service from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chaska Event Center. For this celebration, we encourage everyone to wear attire that best represents your favorite memories with Ryan (funny shirts, camouflage, etc.). Food and beverage will be provided. Memorials are preferred to the family or to an organization or charity meaningful to your relationship with Ryan.
Ryan was born July 22, 1982 in Alexandria, to Scott and Tammie (Vogt) Rydberg, one of three children. He graduated from Simley High School, Inver Grove Heights, MN, the class of 2001. He furthered his education at Mankato State University achieving a bachelors degree in construction management. On June 16, 2007 he married Kelly Carse at Westwood Community Church. They had three amazing daughters, whom he loved dearly. Ryan was employed at Knutson Construction as project executive for 16 years. He was also a board member for the Saints Foundation charity through the St. Francis Medical Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, social golfing, and cooking as the Blackstone Master. He especially loved having game night with his family and spending quality time with everyone he knew. If you knew Ryan, you loved him. His friendship was a gift to all of us.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Rydberg, Gerald and Janice Vogt, uncle, Todd Vogt, and his nephew, Max Carse.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kelly; daughters, Elouise (14), Amelia (11) and Mabel (8); parents, Scott and Tammie Rydberg of South Haven, MN; siblings, Nick and Allyson Rydberg of Stillwater, Kayla Ngilla Rydberg of Apple Valley; brother-in-law, Tito Ngilla of Lonsdale, MN; parents-in-law, John and Mary Carse of Clearwater, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sean (Ellen) Carse of Heber City, UT, Mollie (Mike) Simon of Carver, Pat (Ruthie) Carse of St. Louis, MO, Bridget (Dale) Trisko of Chaska, Ryan (Amy) Carse of Elko-New Market; 19 nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.