Obituary for Sally A. Raasch

Sally Ann Raasch, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Shakopee on October 9, 2021.
Daughter of Paul and Carolyn Nevin, Sally attended the University of Minnesota and wed Gary D. Raasch on December 28, 1963.
Family was everything to Sal. Her door was open 365 days a year, and her non-judgmental warmth and love of conversation made sitting around her kitchen table everyone’s favorite place to be.
Whether packing up five kids and moving to Michigan or flying to Vegas on a whim, Sal was always game. When a storm was on the way, she made sure she had a good spot to watch it come in – that is, if she wasn’t out chasing it.
A gifted singer, Sal sang in Sweet Adelines for decades, and her love of barbershop was matched only by a late-in-life obsession with Freddie Mercury. Like the music she loved, Sal brought harmony to every situation.
She was our rock, and a constant reminder that it’s the time spent enjoying each other’s company that matters most.
Sal now reunites with daughter, Tammy Raasch, who passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her soulmate, Gary Raasch; children, Amy Raasch, Jill (Myron) Serbay, Molly (Joe) Contos, and John Raasch; grandchildren, Jackie Serbay, Jake, Dean, Drew, and Megan Contos; siblings, Pat (Chuck) Pass, Mike (JJ) Nevin, Bill (Barb) Nevin, Sue (Charlie) Weibel; and countless relatives and friends.
Visitation Sunday, October 17, 3 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, October 18 at The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Livestreaming of the Mass will be provided by The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment at Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Sal’s memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org).
