Obituary for Sam Fechter

Sam Fechter, age 60, of Prior Lake, formerly of Mankato and Chaska, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home. He was a beloved father, husband, and friend to many.
Sam was born February 23, 1959 in Tempe, AZ to Hamed Ibrahim and Ann Hemish, and was one of two sons. He was raised in Mankato and graduated from Mankato West High School in 1977. He graduated from Mankato State University in 1983 with a B.S. in Marketing. After a short time working out of state, he moved back to Mankato in 1988 and then to Chaska in 1990. He spent his career as a sales representative for Pfizer and lived on Prior Lake for the past ten years. He was a lifelong pheasant hunter, and loved lake fishing, backyard football, watching movies, playing 80s rock music and his Springer Spaniels.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hamed Ibrahim.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, David (Lauren Tsuji) Fechter of Seattle, WA; daughter, Elizabeth (Cole Clarke) Fechter of Minneapolis; mother, Ann Fechter of Prior Lake; brother, Sirraj (Pam) Fechter of Minneapolis; step-mother Anita Ibrahim of Chicago, Illinois; half-siblings Reed (Brian) Ibrahim, Lance (Kathy) Ibrahim, Laith (Jill) Ibrahim, Craig (Gretchen) Ibrahim, and Jamie (Steve) McGlumphy of Chicago, IL; and many more extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street in Chaska, Pastor Greg Snow will officiate. The burial will be at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Pheasants Forever at www.pheasantsforever.org.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.