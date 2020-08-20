Obituary for Sandra A. Blaha

Sandra Ann Blaha (1940) age 80, passed on August the 15, 2020.
Survived by Gordon Blaha; sons, Bradley and Dale’ grandsons Jonathan and Mark; great-grandchildren Landon Madeline and Elliott.
Very accomplished bowler, winning several local and national bowling tournaments. Loves of her life were her sons spending time playing catch, bowling and roller skating. In her spare time she loved to play & watch golf along with a good crossword puzzle. She will be greatly missed and loved forever.
Burial and funeral arrangements please call Brad at 612-991-5532