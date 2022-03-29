Obituary for Sandra J. Gassman

Sandra Jean Gassman (Sandy) went to heaven on Wednesday, March 23 2022, at the age of 65.
Sandy passed peacefully and without pain finally surrendering to an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was blessed by the presence of her three daughters and husband at her home in Chanhassen.
Memorial Mass and Celebration of Sandy’s life will be held Thursday, March 31 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, Wayzata, MN 5539. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., service 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., lunch and social to follow.
To read Sandy's full obit, please go to her Caring Bridge page: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/sandygassman