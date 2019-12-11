Obituary for Sandra J. Neal

Sandra Joyce Neal, age 73, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.
Memorial Gathering will take place on Friday, December 13, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The inurnment will take place at a later date in Fairbury, NE.
Sandy was born October 2, 1946 in Fairbury, NE to Frank and Edna (Junker) Cacak, one of three children. She graduated from Fairbury High School and then earned her business degree at Nebraska Technical School. She was a 40 year resident of Chaska and worked as an Administrative Assistant for Chaska High School, District #112 for 15 years. On May 29, 1996 she married William Flynn on the Virgin Islands. She loved to travel, especially on cruises.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, William; son, Thomas Neal of Marlboro, MA; daughter, Teri (Dan) Durand of Burnsville; grandchildren, Jessica, Neal, James, Abby and Henry; stepchildren, Kimberly (Josh) Boshe of Appleton, WI, Sara (Eric) Lynch of Guthrie, OK; stepgrandchildren, Steve Durand, step greatgranddaughter, Lilly; brother, Robert (Roxi) Cacak of Salem, OR; sister, Kathy (Charles) Lamback of Branson, MO; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremations Services of Chaska.