Obituary for Sandra Joachim

Sandra "Sandy" Joachim, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A visitation will be on Thursday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, with fellowship to follow at 5949 Cardinal Ridge Trl, SE. Guests may join the mass by visiting stmichael-pl.org and click on the live stream tab. Father Tom Walker will preside. Pallbearers will be Steve, Larry, Troy and Travis Wermerskirchen, Rick Kathan and Don Sturtevant. An interment will be held Saturday May 1 at 2 p.m., at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
On March 31, 1955, in Shakopee, Sandra Clareen was born to Maximus and Beatrice (Grommesch) Wermerskirchen. The oldest children, she grew in Shakopee with brothers, Steve, and Larry. Sandy attended St. Mark Catholic Grade School and graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic High School in 1973.
Sandy married Paul Joachim on November 11, 1978. They were blessed with three children, Adam, Thomas, and Mallory. Sandy was always busy raising and nurturing her children. The Joachim family loved to go camping and fishing. In 2000, she and Paul parted ways. Sandys children became more of a central focus in her life. She worked for 15 plus years at Rosemount Engineering, before starting her own home cleaning service.
Sandy loved to shop, make caramel rolls, interior decorating or putting together clothing ensembles. She enjoyed coffee dates with her aunt and uncle and most of all, being a grandma to Cole, Jack, and Charlee. She was a hands-on grandma. Sandy was loyal, dedicated, and hardworking. She was independent, strong, and full of life. Sandy had a deep love for her entire family and for God.
Forever loved by children, Adam (Kristi Schultz), Tom (Brittney), Mallory (Corbin Derrick); grandchildren, Cole, Jack, Charlee; brothers, Steve (Deb) Wermerskirchen, Larry (Darla Kasper) Wermerskirchen; other relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents, Max and Bea Wermerskirchen.
