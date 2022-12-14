Obituary for Sandra Kay Fine

Sandra Kay Fine, born Sandra Kay Peters, passed away on December 9, 2022, at the age of 85, in Minnetonka, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on October 9, 1937, Sandra was raised in Jordan. After receiving her R.N. degree from Swedish Hospital, she married Howard Leslie Fine. In addition to raising her three children, Sandra worked in the medical field, primarily at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates, until 1997. After Howards passing, Sandra married Gordon (Gordy) H. Eikenbusch in 1994. Sandra and Gordy passed away within three days of each other. Sandra will be lovingly remembered for her love of her family, along with her quick wit, sharp mind, generosity, positive energy, attention to detail, and welcoming, calming personality.
Sandra was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Fine; her parents, Alfred and Alice Peters; and her brother, Dennis Peters.
She is survived by her children, Sheri Fine and husband, Dale Engquist; Steven Fine and wife, Renee; Justin Fine and wife, Katherine; grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Luke, Aidan, and Landon Fine; and siblings, Glen Peters, Sherwood Peters, and Janice Narkie.
A celebration of Sandra and Gordy's lives will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness or an organization of the donors choosing.
