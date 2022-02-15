Obituary for Sandra M. Koeppen

Sandra Marie (Ettel) Koeppen, age 76, of Chaska, formerly of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home in Arlington, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 17, 11 a.m. at St. Hubert's Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, with Father Rolf Tollefson presiding. The family received friends on Wednesday, February 16, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Sandra was born May 14, 1945 in Glencoe, to Clarence and Pauline (Donnay) Ettel, one of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Glencoe, and graduated from Glencoe High School in 1963. She then graduated from St. Cloud School of Nursing in St. Cloud, MN. On November 14, 1969 she married Thomas Koeppen at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Glencoe. They had two children. Sandra worked at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, for over 40 years in obstetrics. She also taught pre-natal classes for 35 years at Ridgeview. Sandra and Tom were residents of Chanhassen for 44 years and moved to Chaska in 2017. She was a very active member of St. Huberts Church over the years as a Eucharistic Minister, Minister of the Liturgical Word, in the Funeral Ministry, and several others. She was an avid gardener with extensive flower and vegetable gardens, and showed off her green thumb with indoor displays as well. She loved to cook, and particularly enjoyed baking cookies and bars, especially around the Holidays with her sisters and family. She also recently became a genealogy buff and enjoyed researching her family tree. Her lifelong passion was nursing, and spending time with her family and friends was very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas; children, Matt (Lisa) of Chanhassen, Sarah Koeppen of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Harry, Olivia and Will; siblings, Greg (Cindy) Ettel of Glencoe, Guy (Katie) Ettel of Hutchinson, Barb (Rodger) Jenneke of Glencoe, Jane (Tim) Kloeckl of Arlington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
