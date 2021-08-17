Obituary for Sandra R. Korba

Sandra Rae Korba, age 69, of New Prague, formerly of Montgomery, died suddenly but peacefully in her sleep at home, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Sandra was born on February 20, 1952 in Jackson, MN to Raymond and Laila (Grantz) Schroeder. She grew up in Jackson, attending elementary school there and graduated from Shakopee High School after the families move. She attended the University of Minnesota for a short time before marrying Robert Korba on June 24, 1978 in Shakopee. Sandra worked at many careers during her life: as a waitress, for a number of years as an accountant with National Car Rental, and most recently as a cashier for Hy-Vee.
She loved antiques and gardening and combined those two interests with a collection of roosters. She was talented at sewing and crocheting and many family members were gifted with her beautiful afghans. Her greatest joy and favorite activity came in spending time being a grandmother. Sandra was a woman of faith and optimism; she always tried to look on the brighter side of life, no matter the challenges, of which there were health challenges, including brain tumors that she faced with grace and courage and taught her family resiliency and positivity. She will be sorely missed by so many.
Sandra is survived by her son, David Korba of New Prague; grandson, Carson; siblings, Kathleen Schroeder of Shakopee, Rebecca (Joseph) Neisen of Shakopee, William Schroeder of Shakopee, Mary (Rick) Birnstihl of Cloquet.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1999; infant son, Scott Thomas; parents; brothers, Richard and Thomas Schroeder.
Services will be held at a later date.