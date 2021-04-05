Obituary for Sandra U. Negron

Sandra “Sandy” Ulla Negron, age 57, passed away Sunday March 14, 2021, due to complications of lung cancer.
She was born May 13, 1963 in Frankfurt Germany, daughter of Ulla and Richard Elste.
Sandy loved making friends, laughing, and making crafts. She also loved collecting antiques and as her family joked “creepy dolls”.
Sandy spent many years working in childcare and loved the children and parents as if they were her own.
Sandy is survived by her three children, Katrina (her husband Adam Palm), Heath and Christina Redwine; her father, Richard; and her partner, Chris Lewis.
Her humor and stories will be greatly missed by many."