Obituary for Scott J. Michael

Scott James Michael, age 59, of Prior Lake, passed away at Methodist Hospital on October 2, 2019.
Scott was born on June 23, 1960 at the New Prague Hospital. He is the first born son of James and Betty (Borchardt) Michael. Scott grew up in the Prior Lake area most of his life except for two years in Lawton, OK (1962-1964) when his Dad was stationed at Fort Sill Army Base.
Scott loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed many days in the duck blind with his buddies. He loved the "up North" area and spent as much time as he could in the Brainerd area.
He worked for numerous construction companies operating heavy equipment with the skills of a pro. His last job was working for the Mpls Park Board where he made many new friends that he dearly loved.
Scott was diagnosed with diabetes many years ago. He was able to manage it until recently when the disease took over his body, attacking his vascular system, his kidneys, his heart and more but Scott continued to fight to live. He was a strong and determined soul who faced his challenges head on. His body and mind grew too tired to fight any longer on October 2.
Scott leaves behind his Mom and Dad, his brother Jamie and wife Lisa, his brother Chris and wife Keri, his devoted sister Tanya Michael DeVito, two nephews Garrett and Tyler Michael and a niece Neysa Michael, his very special homecare nurse Heather, and his best friend "Marley" the dog, his constant companion who he loved so much. He also leaves behind a large family of relatives and friends.
We will dearly miss our Scotty, but his memory will remain in our hearts forever.
Friends and family are invited to join us in celebrating Scott's life on Sunday, October 27 at the Lakefront Park Pavillion, 5000 Kop Pkwy, Prior Lake from 1 to 5 pm.