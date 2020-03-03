Obituary for Scott R. Vig

Scott Richard Vig, Caske Taḣca Wihni Hokṡida First born son who hunts for deer, Boy, age 38, of Prior Lake, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, passed away accidentally Thursday, February 27, 2020, due to a terrible mechanical failure in Eden Prairie.
Scott was born on October 13, 1981 in St. Louis Park, the son of Charlie and Donna (Kraemer) Vig. He married Kristin Breault on October 6, 2007 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake.
Scott served on the Board of Directors at Mystic Lake Casino as the Treasurer. He had a knack for running equipment, construction and building projects, farming and the restoration of land, along with working with the Land of Natural Resources work group Infrastructure. Scott and his brother, Austin also owned Musky-Bros. Tackle, which built custom musky lures. Scott enjoyed the outdoors and being in nature, going hunting and fishing. He performed in X-Games SnoCross and placed in SnoCross and enjoyed snowmobiling, downhill skiing, four wheeling and dirt biking. He appreciated the time he got to spend volunteering and enjoyed any opportunity of having fun. He was passionate about his daughters, wife, family and friends and cherished the time spent with them.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kristin; children, Claire (11), Paige (9) and Reese (5); parents, Charlie and Donna; siblings, Andrew (Anna) Vig and their sons, Wesley and Miles, Austin (Kelsey) Vig and their son, Beckett, Kevin Vig, Brooklyn (Jacob Thomas) Vig; aunts and uncles, John (Kathy) Vig Sr., Dolly Almond, Sandy Vig, Darlene (Mike) Strack, Marge Theis, Sherwood Kraemer, Lyla (Eric) Brown and Tim Guion; parents-in-law, Karen (Greg) ODonnell and Gregg (Mary) Breault; sisters-in-law, Lindsay (Joel Battleson) Breault and their children, Hannah, Kayla, Lucas and Evan, Heather (Dustin) Ray and their children, Adelle, Aubrey and Adrienne.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Elizabeth Vig, Vivian and Richard Kraemer; aunts and uncle, Doris Guion, Jim Vig, Darlene Matta and Bob Theis.
All services will be at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Rd. NW, Prior Lake: Visitation will be on Thursday March 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 6 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Officiating is Pastor Dan Poffenberger. Serving as pallbearers are Chad Nelson, Pete Didion, Ricky Vig, John Vig Jr., Noel Perrier, Joey Vig, Brad Hoppe, Jason Vig and Jesse Vig. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery, Prior Lake.
McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home
Shakopee 952-445-2755