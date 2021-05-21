Obituary for Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner, age 65, passed unexpectedly May 13, at his home in Ettrick, WI. His loving wife, Trudie, of 35 years, was at his side.
Scott was a husband, a father, a friend and all around great guy (to most). He had an infectious laugh and a fun-loving smile to go with his gritty attitude. He had a heart of gold and was willing to do anything for anybody.
On June 3, 1955 Scott was born to Dorothy and John Steiner in Minneapolis. He graduated from Jordan High School in Jordan in 1973 and enlisted in the Navy upon graduation. He married the love of his life, Trudie Oldenburg, on September 14, 1985 in Prior Lake. Over the years Scott and Trudie made their home in Prior Lake, while raising their family and then moving off to Scottsdale, AZ and Ettrick, WI, where they made many cherished friends along the way.
Scott was the glue that kept things together, while keeping the home and everyday needs tended to, along with the many other things he did. He was a collector of many things like coin banks, knives and lighters. He was a lover of Nascar, his dogs and classic cars. He was active in the Eagles Club and visiting other FOE's across the states. Scott and Trudie enjoyed cruises to the Panama Canal and Alaska, They had fun traveling to China, Galapagos Islands, Jamaica, and the “Corner Pub”, just to name a few.
Scott is survived by wife, Trudie; son, Shawn; daughter-in-law, Miranda; parents, Dorothy and Warren Hobbick; siblings, Tom, Dia (Tim) Steinhoff, Cheryl (Everett) Newton, Wayne “Chip” (Linda) Hobbick; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, John Steiner and his four-legged children, Tramper, Dreamer and Hershey.
Scott will be greatly missed by all who truly knew him. The family is holding a celebration of life at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan on June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation