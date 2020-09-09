Obituary for Scott T. Valiton

Scott Thomas Valiton, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 6, 2020. He was 39 years old.
Scott was born in 1981 in Toledo, OH with congenital Hydrocephalus. Despite having severe developmental and physical disabilities, he lived a life of extreme joy, love, and happiness. He loved boat rides, fishing, Twins games, and Mr. Rogers. To Scott there were no strangers; every person he met became a new friend.
Scotty was adored beyond measure by all who met him. He was known for his infectious laugh, contagious smile, and his playful sense of humor. Scott was an amazing gift to his family and friends and touched all who knew him. What a beautiful difference one single life made.
Scott will be missed everyday by his parents, John and Sue Valiton, his siblings Heather, John, Kelly (Craig), and Kristi, his nieces and nephew Chelsea, Tyler, Abby, Lilia, and Ayla as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Scott is being greeted in Heaven by his Mimi and Papa Waldeck, and his cousin Joel Pasienza.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scott Valiton Memorial Fund to help cover medical and funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/scott-valiton-memorial-funeral-amp-medical-expense (you may copy/paste the link into your browser)
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12 at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317. Live stream availble at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1hKMM0HgBO28rbZH5DXgVg?view_as=subscriber
Interment, St. Huber Catholic Cemetery.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970