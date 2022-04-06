Obituary for Shannon I. Elke

Shannon Ida (Kiecker) Elke, age 45, of Jordan, passed March 23, 2022.
A time of gathering held on Sunday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 W. 1st St, Jordan and Monday, April 11, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Ave, Jordan, with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Guests may join via live stream by visiting hope-jordan.org.
Norbert and Patrice (Wendland) Kiecker proudly announced the birth of Shannon born on September 22, 1976, in Redwood Falls, MN. Shannon’s early days were spent on a farm with her younger brothers, Trevor, and Derick. She loved animals and spending time with grandparents and cousins. In 1984, the Kiecker family moved to Jordan, after the passing of her dad. Shannon became part of a blended family adding Chuck Wermerskirchen and his daughters Jennifer and Amy and later Ryan and Jamie.
Graduating from Jordan High School in 1995, Shannon met and married Daniel Elke on August 22, 1998. They welcomed three children, Ariel, Daniel Jr. and Nathaniel. She always remained active in their lives and proud of who they became.
Shannon became a Certified Nursing Assistant, working at Mala Stana and Oak Terrace, as a care manager. During this time, Shannon also attended Normandale Community College earning two degrees in Administration Management.
During Shannon’s battle with cancer, she never gave up. She loved to be gardening, canning, grilling, and crafting. She took great care of her home and especially her family.
Shannon will forever be loved by husband, Dan; children, Ariel, Danny, Nate, extended son, Dallas Winter; mother, Pat (Chuck) Wermerskirchen; siblings, Jennifer (Brian) Rezac, Amy (Eric) King, Trevor (Cassie) Kiecker, Derick (Kim) Kiecker, Ryan (Beth) Wermerskirchen, Jamie Wermerskirchen; many loving relatives and friends.
Greeting Shannon home in Heaven is her father, Norbert and many grandparents.
