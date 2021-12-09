Obituary for Sharon A. Knudson

Sharon Ann (Arlt) Knudson, age 74, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Sharon was born March 16, 1947 in Chaska to Adrian and Georgiana (Wellens) Arlt, one of eight children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She graduated from Chaska High School in 1965. On May 3, 1976 she married Dale Knudson at Chaska City Hall. They had one daughter, Katherine. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for many years and retired at the age of 55. She and Dale were residents of Tucson, AZ for 20 years before moving back to Chaska. She loved hiking, cooking and classic rock music. Dale died in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, father, Adrian 80, brother-in-law, Tony Kuczaboski.
Survivors include her daughter, Katherine (fiancee, Dan Schafer) of Mound; mother, Georgiana Arlt of Chaska; siblings, Ronald (Sandy) Arlt of Arizona, Janette Kuczaboski of Chaska, Dale (Mary) Arlt of Lakeville, Arnie (Dana) Arlt of Mankato, Joyce (Mike) Hercules of Chaska, Mary Foley of Chaska, Karen Arlt of Chaska; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.