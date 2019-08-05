Obituary for Sharon A. Laxen

Sharon Ann Laxen, age 68, of Chaska, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home.
Memorial service is Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. with time of sharing starting at 10 a.m., all at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W 3rd Street, Chaska.
Sharon was born on February 4, 1951, in Glencoe, MN to Leonard and Clara (Jaskowiak) Laxen. She was one of eight children.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Survived by siblings, Sandra (John) Kuhn of New Richmond, WI, Leonard (Rhonda) Laxen of Shakopee, Nancy Nelson of Chaska, Paul (Mary) Laxen of Shakopee, Timothy Laxen of Chaska, Bill (Kolleen) Laxen of Chaska, Patty Laxen of Novato, CA; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
