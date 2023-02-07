Obituary for Sharon A. Van Rysselburghe

Sharon Ann (Fish) Van Rysselburghe, age 79, of Chaska, formerly of Kansas, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Kansas.
Sharon was born July 28, 1943 in Orange, CA the only child to James and November (Kizer) Fish. She spent her early years in California until 1949 when her family moved to Wamego, Kansas. She attended elementary schools in Wamego and graduated from Wamego High School in 1961. She attended Kansas State University and the University of Kansas obtaining a certificate as a medical technologist with the State of Kansas. She then moved to Yuma, AZ for a short time before returning to Kansas where she worked for the Soil Conservation Service as District Clerk for the Pottawatomie County Soil Conservation Service. She later worked as a Children’s Librarian at Wamego Public Library and served on the library board for a term of four years. She then accepted a position at Hale Library at Kansas State University from which she retired in 2012 after 22 years of service. After retirement, she continued to be an avid reader and committed researcher. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Manhattan, Kansas and the Kansas Library Association. She was married to Ronald Thomas Van Rysselburghe on September 30, 1967. They later divorced. They had one child, Kristi.
Sharon could light up any room with her smile. Though her health was failing, her joy for life and her indomitable spirit kept her pushing to make as many new memories as she could. She loved meeting new people and her caring inquiry and genuineness was evident to all with whom she came into contact.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Holcomb, and her son-in-law, Gregg Holcomb of Carver, MN; one grandson, Hunter Holcomb of Colorado.
