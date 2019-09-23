Obituary for Sharon Hovorka

Sharon (Roy) Hovorka, age 77, of Zimmerman, passed away on September 16, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Ernie and Vi Roy.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Tom Hovorka; children, Carolyn (Brian) Fennell and Mark Hovorka; grandchildren, Mellina, Marie and Maddy Hovorka; brother, Bud (Judy) Roy; sister-in-law, Christine Olson; nieces and nephews, Tom, Brenda, Katie and Connor; Uncle Jim (Karen) Swaningson; and other loving relatives and friends.
Sharon, a 1960 graduate of Washburn High School, loved to travel and have family and friends at her home on Lake Fremont in Zimmerman. She was a loving wife and devoted mother who worked as a secretary at Pillsbury, Shakopee Public Schools, as a legal secretary at the Scott County Attorney's office, and after retirement, was co-owner of St. Maximillian Catholic Bookstore in Elk River.
Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 with visitation one hour prior at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 25909 4th St W, Zimmerman.
Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300