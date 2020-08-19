Obituary for Sharon K. Olson

Sharon K. Olson, age 71, of Cologne, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Parkview Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Funeral Service was held on Monday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave) in Cologne, Rev. David Knox officiated. Visitation was Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service, at church, on Monday. Casket Bearers Andy Olson, Carter Olson, Justin Bachman, Kevin Winters, Tony Pacholke, Jack Stroessner.In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Interment at West Union Lutheran Cemetery.
Sharon was born on March 27, 1949 in Sioux Falls, SD the daughter of Wilfred and Viola (Evenson) Johnston.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Viola “Ole” Johnston; brother Bill Johnston; sisters Shirley Campbell and Joanne Poppe; and nephew Thom Campbell
Sharon is survived by her loving family: husband, Richard “Dick” Olson; sisters, Michelle (Bruce) Hanson, Elizabeth (Todd) Stroessner, Pat Evenson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Olson, Marlys (Paul) Bachman, James (Bev) Olson; nieces and nephews, Jim Kenyon, Michael (Tracey) Kenyon, Julie (Gary) Zitterich, Anne (Kevin) Winters, Katy (Tony) Pacholke, Laura Stroessner and Abby Waldman, Jack Stroessner, Bobby Mathers, Deb (TJ) Blackwell, Billy (Brenda) Mathers, Jody Mathers, Chris Nelson, Terri Kaufmann, Tim (Laura) Campbell, Whitney (Shawn) LaClair, Lindsay (Arnie) Tucker, Amanda (Jason) Kempthorne, Justin (Amanda) Bachman, Andrew Olson and special friend Ashley, Carter Olson; great- nieces and nephews, Johnny and Joey, Noah and Finn, Ayla and Heidi, Kasey, Maranda and Tad, Ashley, Kelsey and Rosie, Lisa, Will, Rachel, Ryan and Missy, Justin, Kaylin and Devin, Jonathan and Evan, Theodore and Piper; and many friends.
