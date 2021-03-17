Obituary for Sharon L. Morlock

Sharon Lee Morlock passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Rod, of 54 years; daughters, Heidi (Hans Peterson) and Kasey (Garth Tschetter); son, Jake (Katie); seven grandchildren, Nelson, Will, Simon, Henry, Pete, Luke, and Halle.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Gretchen, and her parents, Leander and Dolores Wermerskirchen (Deutsch).
Sharon was born on November 5, 1944, the only child of Leander and Dolores on a dairy farm in Belle Plaine township. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated from Jordan High School in 1962. Four years later she graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in business education and taught her first year in Madelia. High school sweethearts, Rod and Sharon, were married on June 24, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield, Minnesota where they made their first home. Here their first daughter, Gretchen, was born in 1969. In 1970, Rod, Sharon, and Gretchen moved to Stewartville, where Sharon taught keyboarding, business, and computer classes for 35+ years at Stewartville High School (SHS). In 1975, Rod and Sharon purchased The Back Forty, east of town where all their children were raised and put to work to keep out of trouble. Sharon retired from teaching in 2007 and was hired as the first female athletic director in Stewartville for another eight years.
Sharon had a life-long love of sports. She spent many years running with her family and competing in various road races. At Stewartville High School, over the years she coached volleyball, track, cross-country and was the varsity girls basketball coach for 10 years. On Friday nights, you would hear her voice over the loudspeaker, announcing the varsity football games. Sharon had a particular fondness for baseball. It is no surprise that her sending song at her funeral is, Take Me Out to the Ballgame.
Her involvement at Stewartville High School included more than her teaching in the classroom and coaching of athletic teams. Sharon organized the largest Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter in the state, and served on the state BPA Board of Directors. She understood that not all students were bound for college, so she pioneered a school-to-work program at SHS that gave students opportunities to work outside of school. She had a heart and special gift for connecting with students who didn’t fit into the traditional school model.
Sharon had a passion for collecting antiques. She loved going to auctions, antique stores, and summer events like Gold Rush Days in Oronoco, where she found many treasures. Sharon’s favorite place to be outside was leisurely tending to her flower beds. She was an excellent cook and spent much time canning, which she passed onto her children. Sharon was famous for her excellent pies. Her cherry, lemon, and custard pies were frequently requested at family gatherings.
She has been very involved at Zion Lutheran Church over the decades, serving as church council president and involved in various other committees. Sharon was fortunate to be able to travel globally in her adult life, taking vacations to various National Parks as well as trips to Europe and Asia. Her favorite spot was in Park Rapids, MN, where she had a cabin on Fish Hook Lake.
Her children want to express their gratitude to their mom who fought for girls and young women in her own, unique way. She expressed herself creatively and boldly, even when she wasn’t welcome or invited to the table. She provided opportunities when they didn’t exist, and she coached and supported student athletes. She will be missed by many, especially her husband, Rod, children, and grandchildren.
A funeral was held Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. A visitation preceded the service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider Zion Lutheran Church or giving donations which will be used to help low-income students participate in activities at Stewartville High School. The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and Visiting Angels, for their care and dedication and friends who came to sit by Sharon’s side.