Obituary for Sharon Madden

Sharon Madden, age 65, of Chaska, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Auburn Manor in Chaska.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment followed the service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Belle Plaine.
Sharon was born in Waconia on October 21, 1955 to Leo and Joyce (Olsen) Sconberg. She grew up in the Chaska area. On October 12, 1983 she married Joseph Madden in Shakopee. Sharon worked at Auburn Manor in Chaska, the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, and Emma Krumbee’s in Belle Plaine, as well as caring for her children at home. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, and siblings.
Sharon is survived by her children, Chad Madden, Jessica Madden, Sarah (Tommy) Sibila, and Cheryl Ann Madden (Billy Westerholm). Seven grandchildren, brothers, Danny Sconberg, Jimmy (Carol) Sconberg, and sister, Della Curtiss.