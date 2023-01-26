Obituary for Sharon R. Heitz

Sharon Rae Heitz, "Shari", age 85, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Shari was born in Blue Earth, MN, on November 5, 1937, the daughter of Henry and Violet (Anderson) Rosenwinkel. Shari married James "Jim" Heitz on August 28, 1987.
For over 40 years, she was the owner of Shari's Dance Studio in Shakopee, where she inspired and touched the lives of the thousands of students she taught over the years.
She enjoyed golf, bridge, swimming, bible study, line dancing, entertaining, and traveling with her husband.
She was vibrant - always had a zest for life and loved people; she was a caretaker - loved caring for Jim, her family and anyone who needed anything; she was ambitious - a pioneer female entrepreneur who made a difference in the lives of many.
Shari will be remembered for her great love for people, devotion to her family, her positivity and passion for helping others, her bright smile, and her famous Special-K bars.
She possessed a never ending strength and a "cheerleader" heart for others. She had an attitude that said "Come on over and let's have a party, everyone is welcome. Believe in yourself and follow your dreams with courage and poise."
Shari is survived by her husband, James "Jim"; daughter, Jill (Scott) Rieken; son, Brent Sinn; stepchildren, Pam (Bob) Rogers, Paul Hilgers (fiancée , Deanna Peterson), Tony (Brenda) Heitz; grandchildren, Taylor (Chris) Hardie, Riley Woolsey (fiancé, Cole Robertson), Hailey Woolsey, Zac (Beth) Sinn, Natalie Sinn, Tyler (Carina) Sinn, Colton Sinn (fiancée, Molly McBrien), Brogan (Tyler) Martin, Andrew (Megan) Todd, Brandon (Ashley) Todd, Stephanie Bestler, Lindsey Hilgers, Andy Hilgers; five great-grandchildren; sister, Joy (Gerald) Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cary Sinn; parents, Henry and Violet Rosenwinkel; sister, Kay Larson; brother, Gary Rosenwinkel.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., both at Hosanna Church, 1690 Vierling Dr. East, Shakopee. A livestream will be provided by Hosanna Church: https://youtu.be/Xpw3wGR3F_g. The family would prefer memorial donations be made to the Heart Association or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at