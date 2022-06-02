Obituary for Sharon S. Stephens

Sharon Sue (Loomis) Stephens passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 in her home surrounded by family.
A Time of Gathering to celebrate Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. concluding with prayers and a reception following at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S Marschall Rd.) in Shakopee.
Sharon was born on April 10, 1947 in Catawba, WI to Emery and Florence (Bochler) Loomis.
An amazing wife, mom, and grandma, a listener, an organizer, and always loving, Sharon will be missed dearly by her husband of almost 56 years, Michael; son, Jim (Frances) Stephens and daughter, Jodi (Randy) Engler; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, and Ryan; brother, Darryeld (Edna) Loomis; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Agnes, Marvin, Robert, and Kenny.
