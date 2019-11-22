Obituary for Sharon Schneider

Sharon Schneider, age 71, passed away November 18, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Eden Prairie.
Sharon was born October 16, 1948, in Great Bend, Kansas to Adolph and Ella (Weigt) Schrott. Sharon was a resident of Eden Prairie since 1988, moving from Hutchinson, KS. Her true love was being a wife, mom, and grandma, spending time on the farm in Kansas and with family and friends. She was a member of the 7 Hi Cruisers Car Club.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Randy Schneider; and children, Wendy (Seth) Webster, Shaun (Ginny) Schneider; and Kelly (Andy) Dassow; one sister, Charlotte (Larry) Wagner and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, at St. Ann Cemetery in Olmitz, KS. Sharons Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 29 at The Garden Room of Eden Prairie, 8080 Mitchell Rd, Eden Prairie from 4 to 8 p.m. with program at 5:30 p.m. Memorials preferred to Alzheimers Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/sharonschneider