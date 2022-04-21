Obituary for Sharon "Shy" Sommers

Sharon “Shy” Sommers, age 76, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on April 18, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Shy will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Father Tom Walker will preside and pallbearers will be Shy’s grandchildren and other close family & friends.
On June 12, 1945 in Farmington, MN parents Joe and LaVaine (Gilbertson) Hullett celebrated the birth of their first child Sharon LaVaine Hullet. The family settled in Prior Lake where Shy attended school and enjoyed small-town living. Following her graduation from Prior Lake High School in 1963, Shy entered the workforce and earned a degree in computer programming.
Following a Northwest Airlines union meeting, Shy joined her colleagues at The Rand Bar in St. Paul where she met a young man, Jim Sommers. This began a new chapter in Shy’s life. In 1973, Shy and Jim were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. They were blessed with two children and 49 years together.
Steadfast and loving, Shy dedicated herself to her family. She was an exceptional wife, mom, and grandma. She helped raise two beautiful children, Sunny and Joe, and was a tireless advocate for her handicapped son, Joe. The family enjoyed going to their cabin up north, various RV trips around the US, and for 37 years they made their annual trip to Texas. From the very start, Shy was her grandchildren’s biggest supporter—she was at the birth of all her grandchildren, attended all their school activities, and encouraged them in their own passions.
A talented crafter, Shy crocheted hats and was lovingly called “The Hat Lady” by her friends and family. Along with her children and grandchildren, she sold her creations at local craft shows. Wanting to give back to the community, Shy also donated many hats and blankets to homeless shelters and those in need.
Shy is loved and missed by her husband, Jim Sommers; children, Sunny (Brett) Klein and Joey Sommers; grandchildren, JJ, Bella, Ben, and Andy Klein; sister, Jolie Hadac; other loving relatives and friends. Shy is welcomed into Heaven by her parents.
