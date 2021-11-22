Obituary for Sharyl Running

Sharyl Running (née Yarwood), beloved family matriarch passed away peacefully November 15, 2021 in St. Louis Park surrounded by family.
Born November 18, 1941 at Eitel hospital, Minneapolis to John C and Margaret Yarwood. Sharyl was a champion speed skater, winning 43+ speedskating titles including National and North American Championship and set eight records in her career. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959, attending Saint Cloud College where she met the love of her life Robert Arnold Running. They wed in style, eloping via Cessna September 1, 1961 to the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. Initially settling in St. Louis Park, they welcomed 4 children; Nicole Renee, Kim Suzanne, Scott Robert, and Michael Matthew. She called Chanhassen home for over 40 years before moving to Chaska. A sewing enthusiast who designed clothes for her grandchildren, early adopter of roller blades, she loved the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, the Como Zoo and going to museums. A consummate host of family parties, holidays, and 4th of July celebrations, she was the keeper of family history and will be missed more than she will ever know.
She is survived by husband of 60 years, Robert Running; her four children, Nicole Running, Kim (Randall) Kirk, Scott (Michele) Running, Michael (Radna) Running; twelve grandchildren, Raquel (Michael) Roller, Anthony (Sara) Kirk, Mitchell (Krista) Kirk, Stephanie Kirk, Allison Kirk, Hailey (Kevin) Keating, Ritzy Running, Kalli Running, Chase Running, Rani Running, Devan Running and Dylanie Running; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Kirk and Vita Keating and one on the way.
Memorial will be held Friday, November 26, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Fireside Room, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. The Arboretum is requiring masks and due to the compromised health of some family members, we are requesting those who attend to please be vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the ACLU at https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory or Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, PO Box 860647, Minneapolis, MN 55486.