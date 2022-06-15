Obituary for Sheldon, Kathleen & Jamie Nelson

Sheldon Nelson, age 75, of Jordan, was born on April 8, 1946 to Reissnor and Rose (Schmitt) and died on December 20, 2021.
Kathleen (Lehnen) Nelson, age 78, of Jordan, was born on June 15, 1943 to Frank and Verena (Weckman) and died on April 15, 2022.
Jamie Lee Nelson, age 40, of Jordan was born on March 23, 1971 to Sheldon and Kathleen Nelson and died on December 29, 2011.
There will be a family Memorial Service on Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at the Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan with a visitation one hour prior. Luncheon to immediately follow the Service at the Funeral Home. Sheldon, Kathleen and Jamie will be laid to rest following the luncheon with a procession to Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Arrangements are with the Wagner Funeral Home.