Obituary for Sheldon “Shel” Sindelar

Sheldon “Shel” Sindelar, age 93, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on January 13, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred and distributed in Shel’s memory, by the family.
Sheldon Stanley was born on November 10, 1929, to parents, Stanley and Marcella (Zvanovec) Sindelar. Born and raised in New Prague, where he graduated from high school in 1947. Shel married Marian Edna Oldenburg on February 11, 1956, at Mount Olivet, in Minneapolis. They raised their two sons, Scott, and Jeffrey, in Richfield, before building their home on Prior Lake.
Shel enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 and served with the 1st Calvary Division in Tokyo, Japan, from 1949-50. Upon the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, his unit was immediately deployed to South Korea. Shel received 5 Battle Stars for his service and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW in New Prague.
After graduating from Dunwoody Institute, Shel worked for the Sherwin-Williams Company, from 1954 to 1984. Following retirement, he took on a position with Sears until retiring again, in 2003. In Shel’s free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Shel and Marian loved to travel, being active members of Berea Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and socializing at the Prior Lake V.F.W.
Forever loved by sons, Scott (Jo), Jeffrey (Kris); grandson, Matthew (Serri Graslie) Sindelar and their child Otis; grandson, Micah Sindelar; sisters, Daisy Babione, Joy Seema; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sindelar; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Marian; parents; siblings, Russell Sindelar, Sally (Hank) Schleeter, Iris (Bob) Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Rob Babione and Paul Seema.
Share a message with Shel's family at ballardsunderfuneral.com
