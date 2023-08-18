Obituary for Shelly M. West

Everything went quiet on August 8, 2023
Shelly Marie (Shields) West, age 62, left us from the Mayo Clinic where she was being treated for head and neck cancer. A pile of books was forever at her bedside, many about travel. With her playlist providing background, grandpuppy Kona shared her bed in her final days.
A fun loving participant in everything she did, she enjoyed her life immensely, and tended to her lovely home in Victoria joyfully.
Born September 1, 1960 and raised in MN, Shelly graduated Minnetonka High School in 1979, and completed her education in 2005 with a Master's Degree in Library Science from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She was a devoted employee for the state of MN for over 40 years.
Shelly's best life started with a game of broomball where she met her future husband, Tom. Married in 1990, they spent 33 years building a beautiful family together. Her greatest enjoyment came from raising son Charlie - and spending time at his hockey games, where he could always hear his proud mom cheering from the stands. A Minnesota Gophers hockey fan, Shelly was a season ticket holder for 17 years.
Shelly loved to golf and played in various leagues around Victoria. Golf was a family affair in the West household. Her husband built courses and her son received a golf scholarship to St. Cloud St. University, where she avidly followed his career. Golfing together with Tom and Charlie and attending the Masters and other tournaments kept Shelly outside and on the move. Cayamo Caribbean Cruises were her preferred winter pastime, so a year round tan was easily achieved.
Shelly was an extraordinary knitter. Her expert knitting kept numerous hands and heads warm in the winter, and her knit caps were featured at a specialty shop in Alaska.
A kiss on the cheek of Minnesota royalty Prince in her 20s sealed her fate as a lover of live music, and she named her long haired dachshund Paisley in his honor. Shelly enthusiastically wanted to attend every concert possible and could magically work her way up to the rail at the front, no matter where her seats were. Shelly's love of music was second to her love of her family.
Preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Faye Doerring.
Survived by husband, Tom and son Charlie (32) and the families of her brothers, Mike and Mitch Shields and sister, Melissa Faye Nordness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Shelly's name to the National Independent Venue Association at NIVassoc.org. One of her favorite charities, NIVA offers support to small music venues.
Private burial at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood, MN. Celebration of life at Victoria Lions Park Pavilion on October 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.