Obituary for Sherry J. Richardson

Sherry Jane (Owens) Richardson, age 75, of Chaska, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 7, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver, with Pastor Sarah Bunge officiating. The burial will be at the church cemetery.
Sherry was born January 9, 1947 in Carver, to Robert and Fay (Olson) Owens, one of five children. She was baptized and confirmed at East Union Lutheran Church and graduated from Chaska High School. She has been a resident of Carver County her entire life. She was employed at Thermo King, B.I. Worldwide and I.P.C.O in accounting. She loved word finds, watching game shows, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, David and Robert and son-in-law, David Woolhouse.
Survivors include her daughters, Kristy Richardson of Chaska, Tammy Woolhouse of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Jordan of Bemidji, Jacob of Chaska, Riley of Shakopee, Megan (Jeremy) of Minneapolis, Autumn (Justin) of Chaska; great grandson, Kirk and another one on the way; brothers, Tim of Chaska, Paul of Carver; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.